OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was slain and two other people wounded outside a convenience store in northeast Omaha.

The shooting occurred a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene outside the B & T store. Another man and a woman were taken to a hospital.

The names of those involved and other details about the incident have not been released. It’s unclear whether the shooting was related to two other shootings reported in the area Tuesday night.

No arrests have been reported.