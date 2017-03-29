LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has approved changes to Nebraska’s unemployment system intended to keep it sustainable and in line with national standards.

The bill signed at a public ceremony on Wednesday would prevent people from collecting benefits if they quit their jobs without good cause. It also would allow the state Department of Labor to provide electronic notice of determinations of an unemployment claim.

Ricketts says unemployment benefits should be targeted at those who lose their jobs. The bill was sponsored by Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell and backed by some of the state’s leading business groups.