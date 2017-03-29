Authorities investigating an extremely rare homicide in Ogallala have made two arrests.

According to the Keith County Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Larry Derrera and 28-year-old Raylynn Garcia are in custody on charges of being accessories to murder in the death of 25-year-old John Fratis.

Authorities say Derrerra and Garcia shared a home with Fratis in the 900 block of North Spruce. Garcia, Derrera, Fratis and an unknown male referred to as Chris, were reportedly consuming alcohol and watching television when Fratis and Chris began fighting.

During the altercation, County Attorney Randy Fair says Fratis was injured. He was transported to Ogallala Community Hospital where he died. Scanner traffic indicated that Fratis had been stabbed.

An arrest affidavit says Derrera lied to authorities and failed to disclose information pertinent to their investigation. Garcia, allegedly met Chris at a local convenience store, after finding Fratis bleeding, then gave him a ride to Holyoke, Colorado. Garcia was also accompanied by her two young children. In addition to the accessory to murder charge, both have been charged with child abuse as well.

Law enforcement officials continue to search for the man known and Chris, pictured above, and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement immediately.