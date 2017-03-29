Athletics has been part of Chadron State since its founding in 1911. For more than 100 years, athletics has brought us together – as students, as families, as a community and as a region. Young men and women came to campus and became leaders on the fields of athletic competition. Leaders developed into champions. Leadership lessons imparted by the guiding hands of coaches and faculty are carried long after Eagles leave the nest. Those lessons contribute to Eagles’ ongoing success in the communities where they land.

Structural engineers have reported the existing grandstand, built in 1929, is beyond repair. The concrete is crumbling, safety is a real concern and something must be done. Other problems include crowded facilities, lack of restrooms, inadequate coaches’ boxes and a press box not equipped with today’s technology.

Seven national champions, a 3rd place at Nationals and an RMAC team championship. The Chadron State Eagles Track and Field Team has soared above the competition, in spite of not having an outdoor track facility.

Chadron State College recently secured $6.2 million through a state bond program underscoring the importance of the $11.1-million Sports Complex Initiative. The initiative will provide approximately 20,167 square feet of new and replacement space and approximately 465,362 square feet of site improvements. The Sports Complex Initiative seeks to transform the Chadron State College athletic facilities in two phases.

Stadium Complex Initiative Renderings

Phase I will renovate/replace Elliott Field, Don Beebe Stadium and the Con Marshall Press Box. The proposed south side pavilion greatly improves access to the stadium with new and expanded seating. The new Don Beebe Stadium has two distinct levels. The first level is the Concourse Level and the second level is the Con Marshall Press Box.

The new Concourse Level at Don Beebe Stadium provides expanded concessions, bathrooms and ticket areas. The Con Marshall Press Box provides the technology and space needed for modern media. In addition to game management and media the Con Marshall Press Box will also be home to the Verne and Erma Lewellen Hospitality Center to provide a special gathering space for boosters, alumni and other Chadron State supporters. Elliott Field will also benefit from a modern turf playing surface providing greater safety for athletes and allowing year-round use of the field.

Phase II will construct the new outdoor track facility. Site assessments are currently underway to determine the best location of the state-of-the-art track. The new facility will allow current and future Eagles to continue to excel as well as provide a facility capable of hosting meets, including the RMAC Championships.

The new Sports Complex will satisfy the needs of student athletes and spectators. It will also aid greatly in the retention of students and the recruiting of student athletes to the CSC campus.

The Sports Complex Initiative is part of Next Horizon: The Campaign for Chadron State College which seeks to raise $40 million in state and private support. The campaign is raising funds for capital projects, academic and athletic program support and scholarship endowments.

To learn more about the Sports Complex Initiative or Next Horizon Campaign, contact the Chadron State foundation at 308-432-6366.