Today Rain likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 49. North northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.