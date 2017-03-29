OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old driver involved in a crash that killed a teenage passenger in his car has been charged as a juvenile with felony motor vehicle homicide.

Omaha police say that the 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked Tuesday night into Douglas County Youth Center. Investigators say he was driving recklessly before the crash that killed 14-year-old Kevin Ramirez-Cabrera. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with a crime.

Police say the crash was reported around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, and first responders found that the car had been speeding, lost control and hit a utility pole. Ramirez-Cabrera, who had been in the back seat, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.