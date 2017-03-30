FRANKLIN, Neb. (AP) — A former Franklin Public Schools teacher accused of sex abuse has been given 60 days in jail and three years of probation.

Online court records say 30-year-old Eric Rybacki was sentenced Monday in Franklin County. He’d pleaded no contest to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

In January last year, Rybacki was charged with seven counts of sex assault, five of intentional child abuse and nine counts of misdemeanor assault. Those charges later were changed to two charges of child abuse, which were changed later to the two counts of contributing to delinquency.

A court document says several girls reported that between Aug. 13 and Dec. 18, 2015, Rybacki would pick them up or touch them inappropriately. He quit on Jan. 27, 2016.