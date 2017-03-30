LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials say the Lied Center for Performing Arts has received a significant gift to support classical music performances.

The donation comes from 77-year-old Anabeth Hormel Cox, of Lincoln. At her request, the amount was not disclosed.

Lied Center officials announced the gift Thursday at a news conference. Following the announcement, the performing arts center revealed its classical music schedule for the 2017-18 season. Performances include the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Andre Watts on Oct. 12, the 2017 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist on Oct. 24 and the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet on Feb. 21.