Sheila Mae Panek, age 65 of North Platte, passed away Monday March 27, 2017 at the North Platte Care Center.

Sheila was born on September 18, 1951 in Thief River Falls, MN to Kenneth and Mae (Hamburg) Maidment. After graduating high school she attended Northland Community Technical College to earn her RN Degree. Her passion was to take care of others, which she was able to do for over 20 years. She was the most caring and selfless mother, friend and nurse. She also loved animals and as a child she and her father took care of various wild animals ranging from skunks, to raccoons to turtles. She was always there for people in need and made sure all the neighborhood kids ate when they were at her house.

Sheila is survived by her children, Joe (Rachelle Nordblad) Panek and Tia (Michael) Eggers both of North Platte; grandchildren, John Eggers, Merissa Panek, Lillian Gutherless, Jaylee May Nordblad; siblings Luke (Elaine) Maidment of Florida, Sue (Kevin) Johnston of Thief River Falls, MN; brother-in-law Steve Panek; several other family members including uncles, nieces and nephews; as well as many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John Anthony Panek in May of 2008; mother-in-law Marjorie Panek; and brothers Mark Maidment and Keith Maidment.

Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday March 31, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Reverend Josh Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery near Hershey. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday March 30, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.