Gary Leon Kemp, age 68 of Maywood, passed away Wednesday March 29, 2017 at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO, surround by his children and Jean, his wife of 44 years.

Gary was born on March 31, 1948 in Sutherland, NE to Emerson L. and Lucille (Fuller) Kemp. He grew up on the ranch 5 miles north of Tryon, NE and attended McPherson County High School, graduating with the class of 1966. On June 10, 1972 he married Jean Snyder in North Platte and they spent the next 44 years on the Blackstone Homestead located 10 miles north of Curtis in Wells Canyon. Here they raised cattle, horses and their 4 children, as well as running their trucking business, Kemp Enterprises, and the Cooper Feed Dealership in Curtis.. Gary had many passions which included trucking, cattle, horses, team roping and just being a cowboy. Along with his father, Tom Kemp Sr. and brother Tom Kemp Jr., he was a founding member of the Tryon Roping Club. He was also an active member of the Curtis Roping Club for many years and attended jackpot ropings all over southwest Nebraska with his children. He joined the “million-mile club” when he had put over a million miles on one transmission in his 1994 Kenworth truck. He took great pride in his truck and trailers, and all of his family spent a lot of time with him, keeping the trucks washed and looking sharp. Gary began trucking in 1968 and hauled cement, grain, cattle, propane and petroleum products for 47 years. Most of all, Gary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reminiscing about the good ol’ days; but he could always find a job to do around the ranch when all of his kids and grandkids were home!

Gary is survived by his wife Jean Kemp of Curtis; children Kerri Kemp of Curtis, Kort (Lisa) Kemp of Wallace, Kelvin (Marissa) Kemp of Lincoln, and Kristy (Josh) King of Hershey; grandchildren, Taylor Kemp, Allyson Kemp, and Avery King; brothers Tom Kemp Jr., Monty Kemp and Rex Kemp; as well as other extended family members including cousins, nieces and nephews, and all of his friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents Tom and Lucille Kemp; father and mother-in-law Miles and Hollis Snyder; brother-in-law Jim Snyder; and great nephew Brandon Blake.

Memorials are suggested to the McPherson County Fair Board, McPherson County Fire and Rescue or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday April 2, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Bob Witt officiating. The family requests that those attending wear casual attire. Burial will follow at the Miller Cemetery near Tryon. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Saturday April 1, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home.