North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses (Week of March 27, 2017)

by Leave a Comment

marriage-licenses

  • Ryan Dale Docter, 33, North Platte and Esther Marie Ryan, 34, Gothenburg

 

  • Christopher Wayne Thompson, 37, North Platte and Samantha Kay Grant, 33, North Platte

 

  • Matthew Alan Wright, 38, North Platte and Kristine Marie Stoetzel, 31, North Platte

 

  • Michael Thomas Reed, 41, Sutherland and Taiza Desiree French, 27, Sutherland

 

  • Norman Raymond Weigel 3rd, 23, North Platte and Bobbi Jo Nicole Hartman, 26, North Platte

 

  • Robert Ernest Hoobler, 52, Fort Laramie, WY and April Mae Casper. 45, North Platte