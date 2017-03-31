- Ryan Dale Docter, 33, North Platte and Esther Marie Ryan, 34, Gothenburg
- Christopher Wayne Thompson, 37, North Platte and Samantha Kay Grant, 33, North Platte
- Matthew Alan Wright, 38, North Platte and Kristine Marie Stoetzel, 31, North Platte
- Michael Thomas Reed, 41, Sutherland and Taiza Desiree French, 27, Sutherland
- Norman Raymond Weigel 3rd, 23, North Platte and Bobbi Jo Nicole Hartman, 26, North Platte
- Robert Ernest Hoobler, 52, Fort Laramie, WY and April Mae Casper. 45, North Platte