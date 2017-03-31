Today A slight chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a slight chance of rain between 8am and noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow between 8am and 10am, then a chance of rain after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 4am, then a slight chance of rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Rain likely before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow between 3am and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.