LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man accused of raping a teenage girl has been arrested and charged.

19-year-old Tanner Book was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

Lincoln police say Book sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl he knows inside a home in north Lincoln on March 4. The girl told police she said “no” several times and tried to physically fight off his advances.

The girl’s mother reported the incident March 14.

Book remained Friday in the Lancaster County Jail on $500,000 bond. Online court records do not yet list an attorney for Book.