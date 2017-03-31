Sally Jo Crandell, age 59 of North Platte, passed away Thursday March 30, 2017 at Great Plains Health.
Memorials are suggested to St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ogallala and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. MT Monday April 3, 2017 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ogallala with the Reverend Bryan Ernest as Celebrant. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from noon until 6:00 p.m.Sunday April 2, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.