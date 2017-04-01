OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old western Iowa woman has been arrested following a crash in Omaha that left her young son critically injured.

The crash happened late Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Omaha. Police say the woman told officers she was driving when she and another woman in the car began arguing. She says the other woman grabbed the wheel, sending the car into a light pole.

When officers arrived, no one was there. Officers later found the women and boy at an Omaha hospital, where the boy was being treated for critical head injuries.

Police say the women had been drinking, and that the boy’s mother had a blood alcohol content of .198 — more than twice the legal limit to drive.