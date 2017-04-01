KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has approved a $6 million upgrade to the student union on the Kearney campus.

The board on Friday approved the plan, which will include the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant, an expansion of Starbucks, a new dining area and a meeting space at the University of Nebraska at Kearney student union.

The project is slated to begin as early as this month and will renovate the building entrance and adjacent corridors, reconfigure meeting and dining spaces, update interiors, fix issues with the heating and air conditioning systems and address lighting and sewer issues.

Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance Jon Watts says the renovation will enhance the social and student activities hub of the university.