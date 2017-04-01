OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A University of Nebraska Medical Center tower in Omaha will be lit in blue this weekend to observe Autism Awareness Month.

Officials say the Hope Tower, a 120-foot light tower located on the UNMC campus, will be cast in blue light starting Saturday night. The lights will stay on until dawn on Sunday.

The lighting event is one of many around the country participating in the Light It Up Blue effort, observed on April 2 and dedicated to raising awareness of autism. Among others participating is the White House, which will be illuminated in blue on Sunday.

About 1 in 68 school-aged children has autism or related disorders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last year.