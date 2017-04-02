FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) — A Bacon and Beer Feed has been scheduled at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says tickets for the April 29 event will cost $30 for people 13 and older and $18 for children 12 and under. Registration is required. Go online at CureCooking.com/baconbeerfeed to learn more and buy tickets.

The tickets will cover an appetizer and three courses of bacon dishes. Local beers will be available to purchase with each course.

Fort Atkinson sits on the east side of Fort Calhoun, which is situated 15 miles north of Omaha. A park entry permit is required for all vehicles and can be purchased at the park.