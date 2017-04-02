KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Residence hall students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney recycled more than 13,000 pounds (5896.76 kilograms) of material during a six-week recycling competition between residence halls dubbed “Recycle-Mania.”

3,250 pounds (1474.19 kilograms) more was recycled this year than last year’s 9,457 pounds (4289.67 kilograms).

Associate director of residence life LeAnn Jochum says that the effort keeps waste out of landfills.

Men’s Hall won this year’s competition with an average of 15.7 pounds (7.12 kilograms) recycled per resident. The residence hall with the greatest improvement over last year was Mantor-Randall Hall, with an average of 10.7 pounds (4.85 kilograms) per resident.

UNK’s Residence Life and Sustainability Committee sponsored the event.