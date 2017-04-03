An 88-year-old Kearney woman, who formerly lived in North Platte, has died several days after she was struck by a vehicle.

The Kearney Police Department says Paula Newmyer was walking in the parking lot of the Kearney Walmart at around 2:57 p.m., last Thursday, when she was struck by a pickup that was backing out of a parking stall.

Newmyer was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan hospital where a news release says she passed away this weekend.

No charges have been filed against the 18-year-old driver at this time, but the case is still under investigation. An autopsy has been ordered.

Newmyer and her husband Dan were long-time residents of North Platte before moving to Kearney. Paula worked for many years at Hirschfeld’s in Downtown North Platte.