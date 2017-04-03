Hazel Lillian Brackman, age 81 of Brady, passed away Wednesday March 29, 2017 at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg, NE.

Hazel was born on June 10, 1935 in Moorefield, NE to Frank and Lilly (Callahan) Reutzel. She spent her youth and teen years in the Lincoln County area. She graduated from Lincoln County Public Schools on May 15, 1948. She married Edward E. Harr on December 6, 1952. They were married for 30 years before Ed passed away on April 23, 1982. From this marriage she had 4 children, Robert E. (1954), Linda S. (1955), Edward S. (1963) and Carmen D. (1968). On October 18, 1983 she married Earl Brackman who passed away a few years later. Hazel loved to read, go fishing with her sister, and browse at flea markets and garage sales for knick knacks because in her words: “I have to have my stuff!”

Hazel is survived by her children Robert (Dee), Linda (Gregg), Edward, Carmen (Laneece); brother-in-law Gary Burke; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Harr and Earl Brackman; parents Frank and Lilly Reutzel; sisters Daisy Reutzel, Margie Gutherless, Patsy Burke; and brother Daniel Reutzel.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday April 3, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Ned Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Moorefield Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Sunday April 2, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.