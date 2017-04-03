Homer D. “Ike” Empfield, age 77 of Stapleton, NE passed away Thursday March 30, 2017 at Great Plains Heath with his wife and two children at his side.

Ike was born on December 16, 1939 in Stapleton, NE to Homer G. and Aletha (Yost) Empfield. He graduated from Stapleton High School in 1958 then attended Kearney State College for one year. He married Karen Allen on June 4, 1961. He worked with his dad doing earth moving and later, ran his own land excavation business, along with owning a small farm, which he really enjoyed. Ike was a good neighbor and went out of his way to help people in need. He never met a stranger and had a smile for everyone. He had a deep and protective love for his wife and children, and a special love for little kids. He served 6 years in the National Guard and was a member of the Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church and the Stapleton American Legion.

Ike is survived by Karen, his wife of 55 years; son Devin (Barb) Empfield of Scottsbluff; daughter Darcy (Tom) King of North Platte; grandchildren Kelsey (special friend Ethan), Dakota, Hunter (Ashley) and Autumn (special friend Taylor); brothers-in-law Darold (Bron) Nielsen, Bruce (Sharon) Allen, and Byron Daly; sisters-in-law Zola (Bill) Karn and Genie (Jim) Warner; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Arlene Nielsen; infant sister Arleta; infant brothers Terry Lee and Jerome; sister-in-law Wanda Daly; and brothers-in-law Vic Allen and Bud Allen.

Memorials are suggested to the Cornerstone EPC Church (Presbyterian) in Stapleton or the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday April 3, 2017 at the Presbyterian Church in Stapleton with Reverend Eric Mockaitis officiating. Burial will follow at McCain Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday April 2, 2017 at the Presbyterian Church. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.