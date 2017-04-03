Kenneth “Ken” William George, of North Platte, NE, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg, NE.

Ken was born April 3, 1929, to Kenneth and Edith George at Blair, NE. The family later moved to Omaha where Ken graduated from Tech High School in 1947. He then went to work as a cable splicer for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. In December 1950, Ken enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

Following his discharge in 1952, Ken returned to Omaha and his job with the Bell Company. On September 11, 1954, Ken was united in marriage to Jan Swanson at Augustana Lutheran Church in Omaha. They continued to live in Omaha until 1969 when Ken was transferred to North Platte with the Bell Company. After 39 years Ken retired from his job and started his next 15-year career as Lincoln County Veteran Service Officer. He later went to work for Odean Colonial Chapel until completely retiring in 2014.

Ken was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and served on the Church Council. He was a member of Platte Valley Lodge #32 AF&AM, Tehama Shrine Temple, North Platte Shrine Club, the Elks Club, as well as the 40 & 8 Club, and Telephone Pioneers of America. He was also Past President of P.R. Halligan Post #163 American Legion and a member of the V.F.W. Post #1504.

Ken proudly served on the North Platte Veterans’ Honor Guard for many years, helping provide military honors at funerals, and enjoyed driving the Shriner’s Cadillac in parades throughout the area. He really enjoyed mornings at Cardiac Rehab at the hospital where he met many new friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jan, of North Platte; sons, Steven George of Littleton, CO, and Gary George and Jim Cox, of Omaha; sister, Nancy Lewis, of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as his nieces, nephew and other family.

Ken was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Scott; and his parents.

Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Berke officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church or Hospice House – The Josie Harper Residence, 7415 Cedar St, Omaha NE 68124.