LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska football player interrupted burglars who police say got away with around $3,150 in goods from the north Lincoln residence.

A police report says De’Mornay Pierson-El saw two women leave his garage as he returned to the house early Sunday morning. He confronted two men inside who were carrying a television outside. They dropped it and fled. Police say Pierson-El then found two more men in the house, and they fled.

No injuries and no arrests have been reported.

Police say Pierson-El, Mick Stoltenberg, Jerald Foster and Alex Boryca reported the loss of men’s watches, a laptop and a video game console.