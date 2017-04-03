A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 10am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.