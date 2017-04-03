Today A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 10am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight A 10 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.