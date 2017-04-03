A North Platte man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend and held her against her will.

At around 5:27 p.m., on Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Walnut Street on the report of a stabbing.

According to Investigator John Deal, officers arrived and met with a 33-year-old female and a 44-year-old male in the street near the residence.

Deal says the male had serious lacerations to his arm and it was determined that he had been cut by Justin Vieyra, who was still reportedly inside the residence. Deal says officers approached the residence and were able to talk Vieyra out and take him into custody without incident.

Deal says their investigation revealed the Vieyra and the female had previously been in a relationship. He said Vieyra lives at the residence and the female agreed to come over and discuss previous problems.

At one point, investigators say an argument broke out and Vieyra allegedly locked the front door and refused to let the female leave. The female victim told police that Vieyra, during the argument, threw a chair at her and hit her. She reported that he then put her in a chokehold which cut off her breathing.

The female told officers that she had texted her current boyfriend earlier and told him that the conversation wasn’t going well. Deal says the boyfriend then drove to the residence where he could hear the female screaming inside. The boyfriend told investigators that he kicked the front door to get Vieyra’s attention so the female could escape. When he kicked the door, the lower half broke, leaving a large hole.

Then things got even more out of control. The female told officers that Vieyra told her he would kill her boyfriend if he showed up. So, when he did, Vieyra allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife, ran to the front door and began stabbing the male through the hole in the door.

While Vieyra attacked the male, Deal says the female was able to escape out the back door. The male was then able to get away from the door just before officers arrived.

Deal says the male was transported to Great Plains Health with several large lacerations to his arms. The injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Officers were able to recover a large knife from the scene which they believe was used in the attack.

Vieyra was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and jailed on charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment, strangulation, all felonies, and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.