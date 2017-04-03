LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A replica of the Statue of Liberty currently in storage is awaiting installation at a new Lincoln location after already being moved twice.

The refurbished, 290-pound copper statue will be installed at Antelope Park’s Veterans Memorial Garden.

The Boy Scouts of America Cornhusker Council purchased Lady Liberty and donated it to Lincoln in the summer of 1951. It was located on the corner of a busy intersection before being moved to Liberty Plaza in 1986.

Now, that location is being torn down as part of the Folsom Children’s Zoo’s expansion plans.

The Boy Scouts plan to be a part of the next dedication as they were in previous moves.

The city hopes to complete the move later this spring or early summer.