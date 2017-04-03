Roderick Aloysius Gerdes, age 85 of North Platte, passed away Friday March 31, 2017 in North Platte at Great Plains Health.

Rod was born February 22, 1932 to Henry and Erna (Kosemund) Gerdes on a farm in St Libory, NE. He grew up in Grand Island and graduated in 1950 from St. Mary’s Cathedral High School. He graduated from the St. Francis School of Radiologic Technology in 1952. He joined the Air Force in 1952, served in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1956. He married Carolyn Brennan on August 20, 1956 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance, NE. He and Carolyn resided in Lexington, NE for 3 years, and moved to North Platte in 1959. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Rod served on the North Platte Catholic Schools school board and St. Patrick’s Parish Finance Committee. Rod was a Life Member of the 3rd and 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He was a past Grand Knight of Council 1211, a former District Deputy and Nebraska State Membership Chairman. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the VFW. Rod was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital, The Heider Clinic, Associated Physicians and Midland Family Medicine, and retired in 2002. He was a past president of the Nebraska Society of Radiologic Technologists. Rod enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing, his family, and visiting casinos.

Rod is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 60 years; children Mike, Steve (Deb), Liz Berglund (Tim), Tom (Sally); 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Gregory; his mother and father; brother Leo; sister Clara Drake; and in-laws Jim Drake, Clinton and Mary Brennan, and Dr. Lynn and Marianne Liebel.

Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust Fund and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. A Christian wake will be held on Monday April 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday April 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow with military honors at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Sunday April 2, 2017 and from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday April 3, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.