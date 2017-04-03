MINATARE, Neb. (AP) — A Bayard man is scheduled to be sentenced April 25 for the crash death of an Alliance woman.

Court records say 29-year-old Trevor Teichroeb pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 68-year-old Barbara Fritzler was fatally injured Oct. 18 while waiting for a pilot car at a construction site on U.S. Highway 26, about a mile and a half east of Minatare. The patrol says Teichroeb’s pickup truck rammed into the rear of Fritzler’s car, knocking it into a vehicle ahead of hers.