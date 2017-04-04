Today
A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.