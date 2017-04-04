The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation will induct 11 athletes, five coaches, one contributor and one official at its annual Induction Ceremony Oct. 1 at Lincoln East High School.

The athlete group includes three former Husker football players and one Olympian. The five coaches have coached teams to 18 state championships.

The inductees are:

ATHLETES:

–Forrest “Frosty” Anderson, Scottsbluff (1969): Was an all-state selection in football, a 2-year starter in basketball and a contributor to the Bearcats’ state championship track team of 1968. A 3-year letterman for the Huskers, he played split end on the national championship teams of 1970, ‘71.

–Kim (Behrends) Buckendahl, Chappell (1997): The Lincoln Journal-Star Athlete of the Year in 1997, she led Chappell volleyball to a 55-match winning streak and back-to-back state championships, earning all-class all-state her junior and senior years. In basketball, she started for four years, scoring 1,384 points. At UNL, she averaged more than four kills per game for the 34-0 national champions of 2000.

–Leodis Flowers, Omaha Central (1987): A two-time all-state running back and Parade All-American was one of eight finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year after rushing for 1,200 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns in seven games his senior year. At Nebraska, he rushed for more than 1,600 yards in his 3-year career.

–Erin (Gudmundson) Haussermann, Kearney Catholic (2002): All-state in volleyball and basketball, she qualified for the state track meet in seven different events, winning the all-class gold medal in the high jump her senior season. A three-year volleyball All-American at UNK, she was the NCAA Division II Player of the Year in 2005.

–Richard Knaub, Scottsbluff (1954): Won the all-class gold medal in the pole vault his sophomore and junior seasons at the state track meet and in the long jump his junior year. Slowed by injury his senior year, he went on to win a conference long jump title for UCLA and competed in the 1956 Olympic Trials.

–Laura (Pilakowski) Buttermore, Columbus (1999): Earned all-state honors in volleyball and basketball and qualified for the state track meet all four years of high school. A three-time All-Big 12 volleyball selection, she played on the Huskers’ national championship team of 2000 then finished her career playing on the Husker women’s basketball team.

–Barrett Ruud, Lincoln Southeast (2001): Became Lincoln Southeast’s all-time leading rusher with 2,988 yards and 54 touchdowns while helping the Knights to a 48-2 record and three state championships. A 4-year letterman at linebacker for the Huskers, he set a single-season record for tackles his junior year. He went on to play 8 years in the NFL.

–Renee Saunders, Omaha Marian (1995): Named to all-class all-state volleyball and basketball teams her junior and senior seasons, she went on to play basketball and volleyball for the Huskers. Currently the volleyball coach at Omaha Skutt, she was the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal-Star Female Athlete of the Year in 1995.

–Anne Shadle, South Sioux City (2001): Won three Class B state cross country championships and three all-class gold medals at the state track meet. She went on to earn seven track and cross country letters at Nebraska, winning the mile run and 1,500-meter at the NCAA championships. She competed in the 2008 Olympic Trials.

–Daryl Stovall, Bellevue West (1978): Drafted by Major League Baseball and the NBA, he averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds as a senior at Bellevue West and was a two-time all-state baseball selection. At Creighton, he was a three-year starter in basketball and baseball, signing with the Chicago White Sox before his senior season.

–Scott Usher, Grand Island (2001): Found most of his success in the breaststroke, winning three gold medals at the state meet and being a five-time collegiate All-American and a qualifier for the Olympic finals in 2004.

COACHES:

–Rick Hesse, Clearwater/Valentine: Led Clearwater to four consecutive state basketball titles from 1984-87. He finished with 440 career wins and 12 state tournament appearances.

–Kathy Mettenbrink, Centura: Coached girls basketball at Centura for 34 years, winning 549 games, making 11 state tournament appearances and finishing as state runner-up twice.

–John Miller, Chambers/Southern Valley: Retired as the winningest basketball coach in Nebraska history with 709 total victories — 585 wins and five state titles coaching the Chambers girls and 124 wins and one state title with the Southern Valley boys.

–Carl Tesmer, Grand Island Central Catholic/Hastings St. Cecilia: Has coached football for 41 years, compiling a 339-89-2 record with two state titles, which ranks as the state’s best winning percentage among active coaches.

–Mark Wortman, Elkhorn: Has led Elkhorn football to five state championships, four other state finals and 28 playoff appearances in 36 years.

CONTRIBUTOR:

–Jerry Stine, Omaha: Retired from coaching and teaching at Wheeler Central and Bertrand, but continues to work for several organizations including the Hall of Fame. He is the creator, author and secretary of the Nebraska Coaches Association milestone awards that bear his name.

OFFICIAL:

–Larry Bornschlegl, Hastings: Officiated basketball in Nebraska for 20 years, working 10 state tournaments and eight state championships. He has been an NSAA observer of officials for 25 years.

HONOREES:

In addition to the inductees, the Hall of Fame honors individuals, teams and programs for their accomplishments. This year’s honorees are:

–Great Moment in High School Sports: Winnebago state championship team of 2015 that captured the attention of the state.

–Dominant Dynasties: Omaha Westside swimming, coached by Hall of Fame inductees Cal Bentz and Doug Krecklow, won 24 state championships (13 boys, 11 girls) between 1973 and 1988.

–Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award: Taleah Williams of Norfolk was born without a lower left arm but had an outstanding prep career in basketball and track. She competed in the long jump at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

–Fischer Family Award: Pat Novacek family of Gothenburg, including Jim Novacek, All-Pro tight end Jay Novacek and Jason Novacek, Nebraska’s first 16-foot pole vaulter.

–Golden Anniversary Team: Schuyler’s “Jolly Green Giants” state championship basketball team of 1968.

–Golden Anniversary Team; Scottsbluff state champion football, cross country, wrestling and boys track teams of 1967-68.

–Silver Anniversary Team: The undefeated state champion St. Paul girls basketball team of 1993.

–Silver Anniversary Team: Lincoln Southeast championship factory that won seven state titles — boys and girls cross country, football, girls basketball, girls gymnastics, boys swimming and boys golf in the 1992-93 school year.