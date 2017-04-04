PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Facebook has announced plans to build a data center near the Omaha suburb of Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn).

The company said Tuesday at a news conference the center will be located on 144 acres at a Nebraska Highway 50 intersection just north of Springfield. It will include two 450,000 square foot (41,806-sq. meter) buildings and another 70,000 square foot (6503 sq. meter) building connecting them that will serve as administrative office space. The company says it could add up to two more buildings on the land if needed.

Officials say between 100 and 150 employees will work in the data center.

The county already has data centers for Yahoo, Fidelity Investments, Travelers Insurance and Cabela’s. Facebook also built a $300 million data center in Altoona, Iowa, in 2015.