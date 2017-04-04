OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha damaged two police vehicles and seriously injured an officer.

Police say it happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of I-80 near Q Street. A preliminary investigation shows two police cruisers were on the shoulder as part of a traffic stop when a car hit a cargo van, sending the van into both police cruisers.

Police say Officer Brian Vanderheiden was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. The driver of the van was also taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than an hour.