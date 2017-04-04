LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would require schools to provide accommodations for pregnant and parenting students has advanced in the Nebraska Legislature over protests from rural senators who say schools don’t need a mandate.

Senators gave the measure first-round approval Tuesday with a 29-3 vote. The bill would require schools to provide spaces for breastfeeding students to express and store milk and direct school boards to adopt policies allowing absences and alternative coursework for teen mothers.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha says he sponsored the bill because a December study from the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska found few districts had policies to make sure pregnant students graduated.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte says rural districts already take care of their students.