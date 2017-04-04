OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is creating a facility that will give those in the medical field high-tech visualization and virtual reality tools to teach and learn.

University officials announced the nearly $119 million project Monday.

The four-story building will feature replicas of hospital settings where people can practice on lifelike, computer-driven mannequins. They will also be able to virtually map a brain tumor or see how a protein folds.

The facility’s name, which awaits approval by the university Board of Regents, will be the Davis Global Center.

The Davis Global Center will house two programs. One will allow all medical professionals to practice their skills. The other program will be a training, simulation and quarantine center focused on infectious diseases.

The facility is expected to open in fall 2018.

