OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Douglas County prosecutor says gun play seems to have led to the death of a 20-year-old western Iowa man in Omaha, and two men have been arrested.

Police say 20-year-old Scott Evans, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was found dead early Sunday inside a home in north Omaha home. Officers were called the house for a report of a shooting.

Officials say an 18-year-old Omaha man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and a weapons count, and a 19-year-old Council Bluffs man has been arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says Garbez and Gaytan appeared to have been using a gun in a game similar to Russian roulette, and Evans was shot in the head.