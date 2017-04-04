The Buffalo Bill viaduct was the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Monday night after a man had a suspected seizure while he was driving.

According to Investigator John Deal with the North Platte Police Department, 29-year-old Nicholas Cooper, of North Platte, was traveling southbound in his 1992 Chevy S10 Blazer over the viaduct when he felt symptoms of a seizure coming on.

Cooper told officers that he attempted to pull over to the side and put the vehicle in park, but instead accidentally put it in reverse. Deal says the vehicle began traveling northbound, backward down the viaduct.

Deal says the Blazer eventually veered back into the correct lane of traffic and struck a 2000 Nissan Xterra, driven by 19-year-old Jamie Roth, of North Platte. Deal says the Blazer then came to rest in the opposite lane of traffic, but Roth’s Xterra was rear-ended by a 2000 Dodge Neon driven by 31-year-old Barbara Webster, also of North Platte.

After the Neon struck the Xterra and came to rest, Deal says a 1992 Cadillac DeVille driven by 18-year-old North Platte resident Jeremy Battreall, rear-ended Neon.

According to Deal, Cooper and Roth were both transported to Great Plains Health with minor injuries. No citations were issued.

The accident forced the closure of the viaduct for about 45 minutes.