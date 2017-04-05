LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against a Nebraska State Patrol commander by a former trooper who alleged the commander torpedoed his chances for advancement.

The lawsuit was filed by Todd Steckelberg, who was a trooper for more than 25 years before retiring last year.

The lawsuit alleged Col. Brad Rice created a hostile work environment and passed Steckelberg over for a job to protect the governor because he feared Steckelberg “might run his mouth.” But a federal judge said the allegations weren’t supported by facts.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit late last month. Steckelberg had sought damages for lost wages and damage to his reputation, along with punitive damages.