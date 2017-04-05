Paula Roberta Newmyer, age 88 of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, passed away Sunday April 2, 2017 at good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, as the result of an accident.

Paula was born on February 15, 1929 in Scotia, NE to John C. and Gertrude (Chase) Poppe. She grew up in Tekamah, NE and graduated from high school in 1946. Paula was the sweetheart of Tekamah! She attended Doane College and received a teaching certificate, then taught school for several years. She also met Dan, her husband of 67 years, while attending Doane. Paula and Dan raised their children, Susan and David, in North Platte where they lived for 58 years. Paula’s greatest joy was her 6 grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and spent many hours following their activities and athletic ventures. She leaves behind a legacy of devotion and love for her family.

Paula is survived by her husband Dan K. Newmyer; children Susan (Wade) Evans of Kearney and David (Janet) Newmyer of Wilber; grandchildren Katie (Jake) McCarthy, Janie Evans, Jade Evans, Randy (Ashley) Newmyer, Mark (Erika) Newmyer, and Sam Newmyer (Mariah Morgan); great grandchildren Cruz and Ryan Evans, Cameron McCarthy, Oaks and Willa Newmyer, Clara Newmyer, with 2 more on the way; brother-in-law Kent Newmyer of CT; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Gertrude Poppe; mother and father-in-law Dan and Doris Newmyer Sr.; 1 sister and 3 brothers.

Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will be 10:00 a.m. Friday April 7, 2017 at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Steve Nofel officiating. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday April 6, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.