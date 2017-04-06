Three men are in jail, in connection to multiple thefts in Lincoln County.

On April 5, at around 7:00 p.m., a resident on North Sand Road, just north of Hershey, reported that there had been suspicious subjects at or near their home earlier in the day.

Deputies also met with a neighbor and determined that two individuals had been in the area and had possibly entered the home.

Following an extensive investigation, deputies determined that the two suspects were 21-year-old Zachary Mendenhall and 21-year-old Austin Myers, both of North Platte.

Investigators made contact with both Mendenhall and Myers and, following questioning, the duo was placed under arrest on suspicion of 2nd-degree trespassing and conspiracy to commit burglary.

On April 6, deputies continued their investigation, which included other crimes Mendenhall and Myers may be involved in. As a result, deputies determined that Mendenhall and another man, 21-year-old Anthony Marquez, of North Platte, had allegedly stolen several car stereos and other items from vehicles in the Hershey area over the last couple of weeks.

The stolen items were reportedly recovered at a location in North Platte.

Additional theft charges were filed against Mendenhall, and Marquez was placed under arrest and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center. He’s been charged with multiple counts of theft, criminal mischief, and trespassing.

The investigation is ongoing.