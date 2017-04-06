Clifford J. “Skinny” Schmidt, 90, of Tryon, passed away April 3, 2017 at Great Plains Health. He was born September 15, 1926 at Ringgold, NE to Joe & Ethel (Wescoat) Schmidt. He lived his life in the house he was born in. He attended school in Ringgold and farmed and ranched with his father for many years. He was united in marriage to Mary Herman on June 30, 1951 at Tryon. To this union six children were born, Jim, Doug, Ernie, Sandra, Steve and Becky.

Survivors include his children, Jim (Deb) Schmidt of Sutherland, Doug (Pam) Schmidt of Tryon, Ernie (Irene) Schmidt of Gothenburg, Sandra (Tom) Thomas of Yukon, OK, Steve Schmidt of Gothenburg and Becky (Gary) Brooks of David City, NE; 12 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, Adolf, Charlie, Buford and Albert; and a sister, Muriel Holloway.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 at the funeral home. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Miller Cemetery near Tryon. A memorial has been established in his name. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.