North Platte – North Platte Community College Knights softball player Samantha Foster had a walk off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Knights a sweep over the Hastings College Junior Varsity Lady Broncos.

The Knights won the first game 6-3 and then finished the sweep by winning the second game 8-7.

Game one remained scoreless for the first two innings. In the third inning, the Lady Broncos Alyssa Carter homered to right field to break the scoreless tie.

Elyssa Kohmetscher scored another run to give the Lady Broncos a 2-0 lead after the top of the third.

The Knights got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on a run by Alicia Romo to cut the Lady Bronco lead to 2-1.

A run by Kohmetscher added to the Lady Bronco lead to make it 3-1.

The Knights took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth on runs by Ana Kaniho, Romo and Mikela Cabagua to take the lead 4-3.

In game two, the Lady Broncos took the early lead, and led 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth the Knights had runs by Foster, Alexandra Baldner, Kaniho and Alyiah Franco to tie the score at seven.

After holding the Lady Broncos scoreless in their half of the seventh, Foster came up and on the first pitch put it over the right center field fence for the win.

The Knights improve to 21-21 on the season. They will next play Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9 in doubleheaders against Region IX Division II opponent Southeast Community College.

ESPN 1410 radio will broadcast the Saturday games. The Saturday games will also be on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. All games will be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.