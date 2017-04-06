LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man who hit his roommate in the chest with a hatchet has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

32-year-old Jhon Arbelaez was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and a weapons count.

Police say Arbelaez’s 38-year-old roommate woke up about 2 a.m. Oct. 3 to find Arbelaez had barricaded their front door. Arbelaez then threatened to kill the man before hitting him in the chest with a hatchet.

The two struggled, and the victim was cut in the head and neck with a kitchen knife before he escaped.

Police believed Arbelaez was mad at his roommate for calling police during a July disturbance in which Arbelaez hit and punched him.