Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.