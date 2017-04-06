Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.