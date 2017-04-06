A 34-year-old North Platte man has been charged after he allegedly borrowed a friend’s pickup but failed to return it.

On April 5, at around 4:18 p.m., Investigator John Deal says an officer responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Marko Court.

The officer met with a female who indicated that she had let Joshua Salisbury borrow her 1990 Chevrolet pickup, valued at around $1,500, to got to the Omaha area. The woman said Salisbury was supposed to return in “a couple days.” Deal said Salisbury and the alleged victim are acquaintances.

Deal said the woman reported that Salisbury had had the pickup for approximately three weeks, and said all attempts to get him to return it had been unsuccessful.

Later in the evening, police returned to the residence after receiving a report that Salisbury was at the residence. Deal said he told officers that he did not have the pickup and could not tell police where it was.

Following further investigation, Salisbury was placed under arrest and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center. He’s been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both felonies.