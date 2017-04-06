DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP) — A June sentencing has been scheduled for a woman who took a plea deal in a Butler County crash death case.

Court records say 55-year-old Diane Hitz pleaded no contest Tuesday to felony vehicular homicide after prosecutors dropped related drunken driving and reckless driving counts. Her sentencing is set for June 13.

Prosecutors say the Columbus woman was drunk and was driving nearly 100 mph (161 kph) on May 2, 2015, when her vehicle rammed the rear of a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 81, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Columbus. The collision killed 51-year-old Michael Gross, who lived in Duncan.