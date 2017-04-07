OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After less than two months, former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford has left his job as head of the Omaha development advocacy group Midtown 2050.

Ashford describes his departure as executive director of the group as amicable, saying he “wasn’t a good fit for the role.”

The group seeks to promote development in midtown Omaha, including a proposed streetcar line.

Ken Cook, chairman of the board, said in a statement Friday that he was sorry to receive Ashford’s resignation.

Ashford took the job soon after his one term as a congressman representing the Omaha area ended in January. A Democrat, Ashford lost his re-election bid to Republican Don Bacon in November.

___