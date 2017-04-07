Dean George Candea died April 5, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Center in Superior, Nebraska. Dean was cremated. His ashes will be placed in a columbarium niche next to his wife Barbara LaVelle Candea at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior in North Platte at a later date.

Dean was born to George and Marie Candea December 27, 1920. He worked weekends as a caddy at the North Platte Country Club, where he developed his passion for golf. He served in World War II. He married Barbara Ann Lavelle February 18, 1951. He was a plumber by profession but a golfer by passion. Dean was inducted into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame May 12, 1997 for his dominance of sand greens. He considered it a bad round if his score exceeded 59 for 18 holes of golf. He won the Buffalo Bill Championship nine times between 1950 and 1965. Dean hit five hole in ones and one double eagle on hole #13 at the North Platte Country Club.

Survivors include his two daughters, Candace (Dennis) Edwards of Papillion, NE, Martha (Ty) Young of Superior, NE; four grandchildren, Roth (Meagan) Edwards of Knoxville, TN, Dane (Ashley) Edwards of Omaha, Ne, Jordan Young of Scribner, NE and Jacey (fiancée Michael Single) Young of Chandler, AZ; four great granddaughters, Tatum and Skyler Edwards and Paige and Brynn Hanson; brother, George (Dorothy) Candea Colorado Springs, CO; and sister, Betty Candea North Platte, NE.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara LaVelle Candea and several brothers and sisters. Memorials can be given to the Episcopal Church of Our Savior or the donor’s choice.

