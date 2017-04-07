Douglas “Lynn” Baker, Jr. age 71, of North Platte passed away April 4, 2017 at Great Plains Health. He was born August 1, 1945 in Valentine, Ne to Douglas J. and Della Irene (Foster) Baker.

Lynn graduated from Curtis High School where he was a three time State Champion Wrestler. After high school he worked on the family ranch for a time. He married Joan Petersen. To this union two sons were born, Chris and Shane. He later became a brick layer and worked in the construction trade traveling the country on construction crews. He returned to the area and worked on the Sutherland Power Plant. He married Sam Poff and the two had three children, Suzanne, Shanda, and Scott. He moved to Texas and continued to work as a Mason and started the band “No Name Band,” where his wife Barbara played the harmonica.

After his wife Barbara’s passing, Lynn returned to Nebraska to be closer to family. He enjoyed leatherwork, was very musical and had a beautiful voice.

Survivors include his parents of Maywood; children, Chris (Jennifer) Baker of North Platte, Shane Baker of Sutherland, Suzanne (Jerry) Martin, Shanda (Randy Hart) Bokoskie, and Scott Baker all of North Platte; several step-children; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and siblings, Tim (Pat) Baker, and Bruce Baker all of Maywood.

He was preceded in death by wives, Sam and Barbara; sister, Beverly McCarty; and a niece, Tammy Baker.

Memorials are suggested in his name.

Memorial Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Moose Lodge 1315 East 4th Street. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.