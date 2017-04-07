North Platte, Neb. – This week, Great Plains Health Care Foundation announced that over $3.6 million has been raised for the Minutes Matter emergency department fundraising campaign. The campaign goal was to raise $3.5 million for an emergency department renovation and expansion at Great Plains Health.

Bill and Ruth Scott, philanthropists of Omaha, had offered a $5 million gift toward the project as gratitude for the quality care Bill received in the care of Dr. Jim Smith in 2005. Their gift came as a challenge to our community and region to invest in our own local healthcare by raising an additional $3.5 million. In order to receive the $5 million gift, the Foundation had to raise the funds by the end of 2016; however, an extension was granted until the end of the first quarter in 2017.

Foundation Director, Libby Lashley made the announcement today, prior to a celebration luncheon for the Foundation board, committee members, and hospital leadership. Lashley explained that this project was one of the largest the Foundation has ever undertaken. However, due to the generous involvement and partnership with the Scott’s, in addition to the potential use of the emergency department by anyone in the region, the board felt it had all of the elements of being a successful endeavor.

“During our initial meeting with the Scott’s, it was understood that this was a very unique, one- time gift to our organization. Philanthropy is certainly a learned behavior and I believe the Scotts’ generosity sparked a lot of interest locally for this project. Reaching our goal is a cause for celebration,” Lashley stated. “Our success is honestly due to the generosity of donors throughout the region. I can truly say that every dollar we received for this project made a difference.” The final amount raised through gifts and pledges was $3,644,364.33. “This is an example of our community collectively pulling together for a united cause,” Lashley added.

“My main message has been that we are fortunate to be a non-profit hospital, where decisions are made locally,” Lashley stated. There have been changes in healthcare reform over the last few years as well as continuous advancements in technology. The continued support of the Foundation is vital for Great Plains Health to remain a leader in healthcare. “GP Health is a non-profit hospital. Because of this, all patient revenue is reinvested back into the organization. We have continuous needs and the Foundation can help in funding some of these important projects,” Lashley explained.

The Foundation board is committed to helping with those projects that truly enhance patient care and the patient experience. The most rewarding part for Lashley was hearing stories and sharing tears with people who had life changing experiences in the emergency room or the hospital. Those experiences kept her motivated and encouraged throughout the year. “These amazing patient stories reflect the commitment by our physicians and employees in providing exceptional patient care, but also reflect the mission of the Foundation in action,” Lashley stated.

The “Minutes Matter” project will provide much-needed improvements to Great Plains Health’s current emergency area to meet the needs of the region. The next steps include the finalizing of construction plans by the Great Plains Health board of directors, opening the bidding process and finalizing the construction contracts. Construction on the emergency department is slated to begin late fall of 2017 and is estimated to take 18 – 24 months to complete.

To learn more about current Foundation projects and giving opportunities, please contact Libby Lashley at 308.568.7411 or log on to gphealth.org/foundation.